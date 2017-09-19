Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Don Rusnak has been appointed the parliamentary secretary to Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott, the federal government announced Tuesday.

The Indigenous Services Ministry was created in a federal cabinet shuffle last month, when the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Ministry was split up.

Philpott was named minister of Indigenous Services, one of two new departments created in the shuffle.

The second, the department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, is being headed up by Carolyn Bennett.

In a statement, the government notes that Rusnak brings "extensive professional experience from his work in the forestry industry, public sector, and his own legal practice."

His previous experience involves working to improve healthcare services for northern Manitobans while working at that province's department of health, and also served as interim executive director for Grand Council Treaty #3 in Kenora.

Rusnak was elected in October 2015.