Thunder Bay, Ont. residents are being asked to help make Christmas a little brighter for hundreds of children and teens this winter.

On Wednesday, Dilico Anishinabek Family Care launched its annual Christmas Wish Campaign at an event at St. Patrick High School.

This year, organizers of the campaign hope to fill 750 bags with gifts for kids in need. The donated gifts mean a lot to children and their families come Christmas morning, said Carmela Hardy, the director of child welfare at Dilico.

"You know it's simply putting a smile on their face," she said.

"And what we have found over the years is that the city and district of Thunder Bay are very, very generous, and you know as each year of this campaign has gone by, more and more bags are getting filled."

Carmela Hardy, director of child welfare with Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, says last year they set a goal of filling 700 wish bags, and exceeded it. This year they are aiming for 750. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The bags are available for pickup at a number of locations including Dilico and Intercity Mall. Each bag comes with some information about the child, including their age, and interests, to help people select gifts, explained Hardy.

The bags must be filled and returned by Dec. 11.

High school students helping out

Grade 12 student Keanna Adamson performs a skit from the St. Patrick High School holiday production of The Snow Queen, which is based on the story that inspired the movie Frozen. Students are promoting the Christmas Wish Campaign alongside the play. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Some of those bags will be filled by students at St. Patrick High School. Drama students at the school are supporting the campaign, and promoting it alongside their holiday musical production of The Snow Queen.

"We are students, and we wanted to help students and kids," said Julia Lento, a student and one of the directors of the production.

"We want every child to wake up on Christmas morning with a present under their tree."

St. Patrick High School student Julia Lento holds up one of the red bags that will be filled with gifts for a child or teen as part of Dilico's Christmas Wish Campaign. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

In addition to their own donations, students will be encouraging audience members to get involved with the campaign, when they stage the play on Dec. 7 and 8.

Dilico's Christmas Wish Campaign is now in its ninth year. Over that time, more than 3,000 wish bags have been distributed.