CBC News took home a general excellence award at the 2017 Digital Publishing Awards in Toronto on Thursday, winning top honours at the annual event and gaining recognition for coverage of the fentanyl crisis.

It's the second year in a row CBC News has won the general excellence award in the large publishers category.

The awards recognize outstanding work in digital media.

The jury remarked that "CBC News represents a high-water mark for digital publishing in Canada."

"Outstanding writing is backed up with photography, video and interactive assets across a breadth of topics that matter to Canadians. The team at CBC News continues a great tradition of producing a site that not only leads its peers in Canada, but stands comfortably with any news organization in the world," the jury said.

CBC Manitoba nabbed gold for best online video short for "How the Powerful Opioid Fentanyl Kills."

And CBC Vancouver's "The Frontline of Fentanyl" series won gold for best news coverage, local and provincial.

The CBC News interactive feature "Saving Sid" won gold for best service feature, family, health and careers.

A CBC News story about Sidharth Gupta, who was 30 years old when he suffered a massive stroke, won best service feature, family, health and careers. (Janet Thomson/CBC)

The leading publication at this year's Digital Publishing Awards was the Globe and Mail, which nabbed a total of 12 awards, including two golds for "The Crichton Farm" and best podcast gold for "Colour Code."

CBC's "Missing & Murdered: Who Killed Alberta Williams" won silver for best podcast.

CBC News also took home a silver in the category best blog or online-only column for "Presidential Poll Tracker," as well as a silver in best digital design for "U.S. election: Live results."

Kenny Yum, managing editor at HuffPost Canada, was honoured with a leadership award for his contributions to digital journalism.

The emerging excellence award for a digital journalist under age 30 went to Naël Shiab of L'Actualité.

Canadian Art won the general excellence award for small publishers.