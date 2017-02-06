CRTC hearings on wireless code regulation LIVE
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 9:00 AM ET
Who approves data overage charges likely to be hot topic at review of wireless code in Gatineau, Que.
Top News Headlines
- Why Trump supporters say the president is doing a 'phenomenal' job
- 'They told me to use dry shampoo': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
- Reinstating travel ban would 'unleash chaos,' state lawyers warn
- The hits, misses and messages of the Super Bowl commercials
- Trump's trade team briefed to watch Canadian softwood, dairy
Latest Canada News Headlines
- 'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
- Former top security boss says it's 'almost impossible' to trace defence leaks
- Relax about a higher loonie, but let's avoid a global currency war: Don Pittis
- 'Time to turn the page': Quebec rallies call for unity after mosque killings
- Do you stay or do you go? What to do when there's a fire in your high-rise building
Most Viewed
- New snowfall warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast in record-breaking storm
- Man arrested after trailer hitch thrown at First Nations woman
- Air Canada flight grounded because of damage to wheels prior to takeoff
- 'Potentially crippling' winter storm expected in southwestern Alberta
- Alberta couple pays high price advocating for farm workers' rights
Don't Miss
-
Why Trump supporters say the president is doing a 'phenomenal' job
-
Go Public
'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
-
Reinstating travel ban would 'unleash chaos,' state lawyers warn
-
The hits, misses and messages of the Super Bowl commercials
-
Trade briefing for Trump's team flagged Canadian softwood, dairy
-
Super Bowl: Brady leads Patriots' historic rally to beat Falcons in OT
-
Analysis
Relax about a higher loonie, but let's avoid a global currency war: Don Pittis
-
Man arrested after trailer hitch thrown at First Nations woman
-
Former top security boss says it's 'almost impossible' to trace defence leaks
-
New
Queen Elizabeth marks 65 years on Britain's throne
-
Kellie Leitch's immigration policy could damage Conservative Party: Peter MacKay
-
Could a political outsider win in Canada as Trump did in the U.S?
-
Kremlin demands apology over 'killer' comment
-
Lady Gaga's high-flying Super Bowl halftime show dazzles
-
Air Canada flight grounded because of damage to wheels prior to takeoff