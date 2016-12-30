Six people are missing after a plane disappeared over Lake Erie Thursday evening.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, three adults and three children were aboard a Cessna Citation 525 that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland then disappeared from radar around 11:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard said the cause of the disappearance is unknown.

"They dropped off of radar shortly after takeoff," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Yaw of the U.S. Coast Guard."The area where they dropped off was about two miles offshore in Lake Erie in about 51 feet of water."

The search is continuing, but no sign of debris or the people who were aboard the plane had been spotted as of Friday morning.

The Coast Guard said weather and high waves prevented a boat search overnight, but a U.S. helicopter and Canadian C-130 plane were being used.

"The sea state was 12 to 15 foot waves with 30 to 35 mile per hour winds plus, add on top of that, the lake-effect snow that was off and on all night," said Yaw. "It made it very difficult for visibility."

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, which is station in Detroit, joined the search Friday morning.

The six people, whose identities haven't been released pending notification of their families, were headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio when the plane disappeared.

