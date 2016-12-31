Here are CBC's 10 biggest news days of 2016, when millions of Canadians turned to our website for the latest.

March 22: Rob Ford's death reverberated with Canadians well outside the city where he'd served as mayor.

Ford polarized voters with his brash, uncompromising political style and became an international celebrity for his drug and alcohol use while in office.

Rob Ford's wife, Renata, her daughter Stephanie and son Doug Ford Junior stand outside St. James Cathedral with Doug Ford and his mother, second row, as the hearse leaves carrying the former Toronto mayor. (Fred Thornhill/Reuters)

He was equally defined by his apparent contradictions: a millionaire with a working-class attitude; a cost-cutting crusader who promoted subway expansion over less expensive transit solutions; and a man who, while serving as Toronto's mayor, often seemed more interested in coaching high school football.

May 4-6: Wildfires in Fort McMurray dominated CBCNews.ca for three days straight.​

A wall of fire in Fort McMurray. (Terry Reith/CBC)

On May 4, it became obvious that the wildfires were catastrophic, forcing the entire city of about 80,000 to be placed under an evacuation order.

Fire crews worked to contain the blaze and to protect essential infrastructure in parts of the city. (Terry Reith/CBC)

On May 5, we got a glimpse into the terror and chaos with the stories of some evacuees who had fled ahead of the flames, as it dawned on officials that the fire was far from over.

On May 6, tragedy piled on tragedy as 15-year-old Emily Ryan was killed in a car crash while fleeing the fires. She was in an SUV with Aaron Hodgson, her stepmother's nephew, who was also killed. The story was visited more than 860,000 times that day.

Emily Ryan (second from left) on the day of her parents wedding. She died in an accident while fleeing the fire. (Supplied by family)

Readers were also interested in what some evacuees took with them when they fled.

July 15: A sombre day as two tragic stories captivated Canadians.

In Nice, France, 84 people were killed when a man plowed his truck through the crowd at Bastille Day celebrations on the seafront.

Forensic officers stand near a truck with its windscreen riddled with bullets, that had plowed through a crowd of revellers in Nice, France. (Claude Paris/Associated Press)

Here at home, police found the body of missing five-year-old Calgary girl Taliyah Marsman just days after her mother was found murdered.

Five-year-old Taliyah Leigh Marsman was the subject of an Amber Alert until her body was found on July 14. (Facebook)

Sept. 21: P.E.I. shut down all 62 schools across the province after receiving a threat of multiple bombs at unspecified institutions.

The threat coincided with similar ones in Nova Scotia, forcing thousands more students out of class for the day. Police later deemed all of the threats "not credible."

This is what happens when there's a school evacuation during morning break. Students had to act fast #getoutofdodge! pic.twitter.com/dMjYqetE8x — @stoneparkschool

UPDATE: The University of Prince Edward Island is closing for the day effective immediately. — @UPEI

Nov. 7: The day before the U.S. election, it was the opinion of a Canadian many readers checked out.

In an interview with The National's Wendy Mesley, author Malcolm Gladwell spoke candidly about the candidates and the most contentious presidential race most of us can remember. Read the story and watch the video here.

Gladwell talked about sexism, elitism and email scandals in the 2016 presidential election. (CBC)

Nov. 8: The day brought so much news that traffic was nearly evenly spread among our top 5 stories.

There was the election, of course, but also a report on more than 10,000 breaches of document security in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first year, and the Brangelina custody agreement.

Then there was the story that nearly broke the internet: Prince Harry issued a rare statement to criticize the media for intruding into the private life of his new girlfriend, Toronto-based American actress Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry issued a statement saying the press had subjected Markle to 'a wave of abuse and harassment.' (Getty Images)

Nov. 9: The day after the election, Hillary spoke.

Reaction to Donald Trump getting elected had all the traffic on Nov. 9, and the stock markets went for a ride, Trump received congratulations from Justin Trudeau and by midday, Hillary Clinton gave a concession speech.

'This loss hurts. But please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it,' Clinton said during her concession speech. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

Nov. 10: A little girl went missing in Saskatchewan and a Canadian music legend died.

Less than 12 hours after an Amber Alert was issued for Nia Eastman, she was found dead and more than 750,000 people read the story.

The death of Leonard Cohen was the next most read story for that day.

In an industry where many artists burst onto the scene with a supernova of activity in their 20s and then dine out on past glories for decades, Cohen released some of his most vital work after age 50. (Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images)

And less than 48 hours after the election, American politics were still on people's minds, when Trump met Obama.