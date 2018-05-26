CBC News takes home 51 awards at 2018 RTDNA
CBC News scooped up 51 awards on Saturday at the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards, honouring national and regional journalism in TV, web and radio.
That's up from the 44 the public broadcaster won in 2017.
This year's CBC winners are:
NETWORK AWARD WINNERS
MULTIPLATFORM
Innovation Award
DIGITAL
Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Quebec City Mosque Attack
Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC News, Crossing into Canada
Data Storytelling Award
CBC News, Census 2016
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award
CBC News, Dancing Towards the Light
News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award
CBC News, Visit Vimy with Peter Mansbridge
Social Media Award
CBC News Social Team, From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia
Sports — Feature Reporting Award
CBC News, Throwing it All Away
RADIO
Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award
CBC News, World Report, London Tube Attack
Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC News, The World at Six, No Home for Rohingyas
Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award
CBC News, The World at Six, Selling Elephants
News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award
CBC News, CBC Radio News Special: Vimy @ 100
Radio Newscast — Byron MacGregor Award
CBC News, The World at Six, A Deadly Day
Short Feature — Dave Rogers Award
CBC News, The World at Six, Toby's Apology
Sound — Dick Smyth Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, Trump Inauguration
Sports — Feature Reporting Award
CBC News, The World This Weekend, Indigenous Sprinter
TELEVISION
Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC News, The National, South Sudan Famine
Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award
CBC News, The National, The Ruins of Raqqa
News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award
CBC News Special Presentation, Canada Day 2017
TV Newscast — Bert Cannings Award
CBC News, The National, December 7, 2017
Video — Hugh Haugland Award
CBC News, The National, Disappearing Giants
MULTIPLATFORM
In–depth or Investigative — Dan McArthur Award
CBC New Brunswick, The Lost Children
DIGITIAL
Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award
CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area
Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC Vancouver, The Fentanyl Fix
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
CBC Manitoba, Life on the Line
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
CBC Montreal, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award
CBC Yellowknife, My Language, My Heart
News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award
CBC Vancouver, Remembering Const. John Davidson
Opinion and Commentary — Sam Ross Award
Podcast Award
CBC Montreal, Montreapolis
Social Media Award
CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address
Sports — Feature Reporting Award
- CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers
RADIO
Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017
Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award
CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award
CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You
Long Feature (Large Market) — Dave Rogers Award
CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family
Radio News Information Program — Peter Gzowski Award
CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North
Radio Newscast (Large Market) — Byron MacGregor Award
CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award
CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur
Short Feature (Large Market) — Dave Rogers Award
CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre
Sound — Dick Smyth Award
CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley's Collection
Sports — Feature Reporting Award
CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary's 100% All-Girls Skate Club
TELEVISION
Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award
CBC NL, Access Denied
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award
CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl's Road To Recovery