CBC News takes home 51 awards at 2018 RTDNA

​CBC News scooped up 51 awards on Saturday at the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards, honouring national and regional journalism in TV, web and radio.​​

That's up from the 44 the public broadcaster won in 2017.

This year's CBC winners are:

NETWORK AWARD WINNERS

MULTIPLATFORM

Innovation Award

DIGITAL

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Quebec City Mosque Attack

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News, Crossing into Canada

CBC News won the Ron Laidlaw Award for its continuing coverage of refugees crossing the U.S. border into Canada.

Data Storytelling Award

CBC News, Census 2016

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC News, Dancing Towards the Light

News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News, Visit Vimy with Peter Mansbridge

The CBC News Social Team won the social media award for From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia.

​Social Media Award

CBC News Social Team, From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia

Sports — Feature Reporting Award

CBC News, Throwing it All Away

RADIO

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

CBC News, World Report, London Tube Attack

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News, The World at Six, No Home for Rohingyas

​Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Selling Elephants

News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News, CBC Radio News Special: Vimy @ 100

Radio Newscast — Byron MacGregor Award

CBC News, The World at Six, A Deadly Day

Short Feature — Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Toby's Apology

Sound — Dick Smyth Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Trump Inauguration

Sports — Feature Reporting Award

CBC News, The World This Weekend, Indigenous Sprinter

Devin Heroux has the story of 17 year old Calvin Napope, an athlete at the North American Indigenous Games. He lives in a foster home, his mom is in jail, but competing makes him happy and gives him a purpose. 3:12

TELEVISION

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News, The National, South Sudan Famine

CBC's Margaret Evans reports from the world's youngest country where a devastating famine, coupled by an ongoing civil war, has left millions of people vulnerable 3:23

Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The National, The Ruins of Raqqa

Within days of ISIS fleeing the Syrian city of Raqqa, Senior Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault and cameraman Jean-François Bisson travel to Syria to see what ISIS left behind 10:43

News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News Special Presentation, Canada Day 2017

TV Newscast — Bert Cannings Award

CBC News, The National, December 7, 2017

Video — Hugh Haugland Award

CBC News, The National, Disappearing Giants

MULTIPLATFORM

In–depth or Investigative — Dan McArthur Award

CBC New Brunswick, The Lost Children

DIGITIAL

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Vancouver, The Fentanyl Fix

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Manitoba, Life on the Line

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Vancouver won the Gord Sinclair Award for its live coverage of Const. John Davidson's full regimental funeral.

Opinion and Commentary — Sam Ross Award

Podcast Award

CBC Montreal, Montreapolis

​Social Media Award

CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address

Sports — Feature Reporting Award

CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers

RADIO

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award

CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You

Long Feature (Large Market) — Dave Rogers Award

CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family

Radio News Information Program — Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North

Radio Newscast (Large Market) — Byron MacGregor Award

CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award

CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur

Short Feature (Large Market) — Dave Rogers Award

CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre

Sound — Dick Smyth Award

CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley's Collection

Sports — Feature Reporting Award

CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary's 100% All-Girls Skate Club

TELEVISION

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale

Carolyn Ray goes to Provincetown, Massachusetts in Cape Cod - home to groundbreaking research on the North Atlantic Right Whale. 26:08

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC NL, Access Denied

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award

CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl's Road To Recovery