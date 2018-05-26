Skip to Main Content
CBC News takes home 51 awards at 2018 RTDNA

Notifications

CBC News takes home 51 awards at 2018 RTDNA

​CBC News scooped up 51 awards on Saturday at the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards, honouring national and regional journalism in TV, web and radio.​​
CBC News ·
​CBC News scooped up 51 awards on Saturday at the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards, honouring national and regional journalism in TV, web and radio.​​ (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

​CBC News scooped up 51 awards on Saturday at the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards, honouring national and regional journalism in TV, web and radio.​​

That's up from the 44 the public broadcaster won in 2017.

This year's CBC winners are:

NETWORK AWARD WINNERS

MULTIPLATFORM

Innovation Award

DIGITAL

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News won the Ron Laidlaw Award for its continuing coverage of refugees crossing the U.S. border into Canada. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Data Storytelling Award

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

The CBC News Social Team won the social media award for From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia. (Saša Petricic/CBC)

​Social Media Award

Sports — Feature Reporting Award

RADIO

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

  • CBC News, World Report, London Tube Attack

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC News, The World at Six, No Home for Rohingyas

​Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC News, The World at Six, Selling Elephants

News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC News, CBC Radio News Special: Vimy @ 100

Radio Newscast — Byron MacGregor Award

  • CBC News, The World at Six, A Deadly Day

Short Feature — Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC News, The World at Six, Toby's Apology

Sound — Dick Smyth Award

  • CBC News, The World at Six, Trump Inauguration

Sports — Feature Reporting Award

  • CBC News, The World This Weekend, Indigenous Sprinter

Devin Heroux has the story of 17 year old Calvin Napope, an athlete at the North American Indigenous Games. He lives in a foster home, his mom is in jail, but competing makes him happy and gives him a purpose. 3:12

TELEVISION

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC News, The National, South Sudan Famine

CBC's Margaret Evans reports from the world's youngest country where a devastating famine, coupled by an ongoing civil war, has left millions of people vulnerable 3:23

Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC News, The National, The Ruins of Raqqa

Within days of ISIS fleeing the Syrian city of Raqqa, Senior Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault and cameraman Jean-François Bisson travel to Syria to see what ISIS left behind 10:43

News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC News Special Presentation, Canada Day 2017

TV Newscast — Bert Cannings Award

  • CBC News, The National, December 7, 2017

Video — Hugh Haugland Award

  • CBC News, The National, Disappearing Giants

NETWORK AWARD WINNERS

MULTIPLATFORM

In–depth or Investigative — Dan McArthur Award

DIGITIAL

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

  • CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

News-Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Vancouver won the Gord Sinclair Award for its live coverage of Const. John Davidson's full regimental funeral. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Opinion and Commentary — Sam Ross Award

Podcast Award

​Social Media Award

Sports — Feature Reporting Award

  • CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers

RADIO

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

  • CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You

Long Feature (Large Market) — Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family

Radio News Information Program — Peter Gzowski Award

  • CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North

Radio Newscast (Large Market) — Byron MacGregor Award

  • CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur

Short Feature (Large Market) — Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre

Sound — Dick Smyth Award

  • CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley's Collection

Sports — Feature Reporting Award

  • CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary's 100% All-Girls Skate Club

TELEVISION

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale

Carolyn Ray goes to Provincetown, Massachusetts in Cape Cod - home to groundbreaking research on the North Atlantic Right Whale. 26:08

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC NL, Access Denied

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) — Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl's Road To Recovery

A 13-year-old refugee who fled to Canada after a bombing in Syria still has a long road to recovery and she's unsure whether she will ever see her parents again. 6:17

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us