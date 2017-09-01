Skip to Main Content
CBC News

CBC News

    Latest from CBC News

    Manitoba offers money, but no details, to help Churchill

    Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is willing to put up provincial money to help the northern port town of Churchill.
    Canada Manitoba

    Extremely dry conditions as crews fight wildfire near Haines Junction

    Crews continue to work a 13-hectare blaze about 40 kilometres northwest of Haines Junction. The risk of wildfire is now considered 'extreme' in many parts of the territory.
    Canada North

    WSCC lays charges in 2016 death of 19-year-old Australian in Inuvik

    Inuvik's Allen Services and Contracting Ltd. faces 9 charges in the death of David Vinnicombe, who came north for adventure and never returned home.
    Canada North

    VPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Vancouver

    The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at a downtown Vancouver condo.
    Canada British Columbia

    Young 'flower retrievers' thrilled to see their figure skating idols in Ottawa

    A few lucky young figure skaters from the Ottawa area are sharing the ice with their idols at the National Skating Championships this weekend, as they hit the ice to collect flowers and stuffed animals thrown from the crowd.
    Canada Ottawa

    'I'll be quite stressed out' says Winnipeg man upset over planned power outage Tuesday

    A Winnipeg man is frustrated that Manitoba Hydro planned an outage in his neighbourhood Tuesday, expected to last 8 hours.
    Canada Manitoba

    Ottawa architect mixes ancient materials, modern methods to build 1,000-year eco-home

    It's a twist on the tale of the Three Little Pigs: a house made of straw, wood and clay, and yes, it will stand up to strong winds.
    Canada Ottawa

    Ottawa police ask for public's help after dogs go on 'rampage' in Orléans

    Ottawa police are asking for help to identify the owner of two dogs who attacked two people in Orléans Saturday morning.
    Canada Ottawa

    CBC Musical Nooners July 13: Little India

    Alternative rockers combine South African and Canadian heritage with Brit-pop influence this Monday on the CBC Vancouver Plaza.
    Canada British Columbia
    Audio

    RCMP musical ride home from U.K. after Queen's 90th birthday

    RCMP Const. Zachary MacMillan started his flight to the U.K. for the Queen's 90th birthday in a steel shipping container with horses — and emerged from the cargo hold once in the air to the surprise of other passengers.
    Canada Ottawa

    More than a quarter of NDP MLAs are indigenous

    The NDP's crushing defeat on Tuesday has led to a drastic reduction in the party's seats but it has also made for a significant increase in the percentage of NDP MLA's who are indigenous.
    Canada Manitoba

    Vancouver co-housing complex: owners set to move into city's first

    New homeowners are getting excited about inching their way closer to moving into Vancouver's first co-housing complex.
    Canada British Columbia

    CBC Musical Nooners July 20: Lydia Hol

    A dynamic voice in Canadian folk, Lydia Hol brings her expressive voice and tasteful musical stylings to the CBC Musical Nooners.
    Canada British Columbia

    CBC Musical Nooners July 16: Les Poules à Colin

    Their entrancing performances sparkle with unpretentious, natural talent and include beautifully arranged original and folk-traditional songs in both French and English.
    Canada British Columbia

    CBC Musical Nooners July 15: Mindil Beach

    Through the skillful blending of rock, hip hop, funk and folk, this four-part band mixes a sonic cocktail that is equal parts soul, adrenaline and swagger.
    Canada British Columbia