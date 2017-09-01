CBC News
Latest from CBC News
Manitoba offers money, but no details, to help Churchill
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is willing to put up provincial money to help the northern port town of Churchill.
Canada -Manitoba |
Extremely dry conditions as crews fight wildfire near Haines Junction
Crews continue to work a 13-hectare blaze about 40 kilometres northwest of Haines Junction. The risk of wildfire is now considered 'extreme' in many parts of the territory.
Canada -North |
WSCC lays charges in 2016 death of 19-year-old Australian in Inuvik
Inuvik's Allen Services and Contracting Ltd. faces 9 charges in the death of David Vinnicombe, who came north for adventure and never returned home.
Canada -North |
VPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Vancouver
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at a downtown Vancouver condo.
Canada -British Columbia |
Young 'flower retrievers' thrilled to see their figure skating idols in Ottawa
A few lucky young figure skaters from the Ottawa area are sharing the ice with their idols at the National Skating Championships this weekend, as they hit the ice to collect flowers and stuffed animals thrown from the crowd.
Canada -Ottawa |
'I'll be quite stressed out' says Winnipeg man upset over planned power outage Tuesday
A Winnipeg man is frustrated that Manitoba Hydro planned an outage in his neighbourhood Tuesday, expected to last 8 hours.
Canada -Manitoba |
Ottawa architect mixes ancient materials, modern methods to build 1,000-year eco-home
It's a twist on the tale of the Three Little Pigs: a house made of straw, wood and clay, and yes, it will stand up to strong winds.
Canada -Ottawa |
Ottawa police ask for public's help after dogs go on 'rampage' in Orléans
Ottawa police are asking for help to identify the owner of two dogs who attacked two people in Orléans Saturday morning.
Canada -Ottawa |
CBC Musical Nooners July 13: Little India
Alternative rockers combine South African and Canadian heritage with Brit-pop influence this Monday on the CBC Vancouver Plaza.
Canada -British Columbia |
Audio
RCMP musical ride home from U.K. after Queen's 90th birthday
RCMP Const. Zachary MacMillan started his flight to the U.K. for the Queen's 90th birthday in a steel shipping container with horses — and emerged from the cargo hold once in the air to the surprise of other passengers.
Canada -Ottawa |
More than a quarter of NDP MLAs are indigenous
The NDP's crushing defeat on Tuesday has led to a drastic reduction in the party's seats but it has also made for a significant increase in the percentage of NDP MLA's who are indigenous.
Canada -Manitoba |
Vancouver co-housing complex: owners set to move into city's first
New homeowners are getting excited about inching their way closer to moving into Vancouver's first co-housing complex.
Canada -British Columbia |
CBC Musical Nooners July 20: Lydia Hol
A dynamic voice in Canadian folk, Lydia Hol brings her expressive voice and tasteful musical stylings to the CBC Musical Nooners.
Canada -British Columbia |
CBC Musical Nooners July 16: Les Poules à Colin
Their entrancing performances sparkle with unpretentious, natural talent and include beautifully arranged original and folk-traditional songs in both French and English.
Canada -British Columbia |
CBC Musical Nooners July 15: Mindil Beach
Through the skillful blending of rock, hip hop, funk and folk, this four-part band mixes a sonic cocktail that is equal parts soul, adrenaline and swagger.
Canada -British Columbia |