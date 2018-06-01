Canadian man charged with smuggling pot into U.S. in hockey bags

Authorities say a 77-year-old Canadian man has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana across the Canada-U.S. border in hockey bags in the trunk of his car.

U.S. federal prosecutors said Friday that the man was arrested on May 21 as he tried to enter the U.S. at the Peace Bridge connecting Buffalo, N.Y., to Fort Erie, Ont.

They say he told a customs officer he was coming to the U.S. to shop but could not say where.

Authorities say the officer inspected the man's trunk and found 47 kilograms of marijuana inside two hockey bags and the spare tire cavity.

He was arrested on charges that include importing marijuana from Canada into the United States.