Canada's prime minister and public safety minister are expressing shock and concern after a deadly blast in Manchester, U.K.

The latest figures report 22 people killed and 59 injured by the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Local authorities say they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canadians are shocked by the horrific attack.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale took to Twitter to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

He says all Canadians "stand firm" with the British people.

Goodale also issued a statement saying the government is taking all steps to protect national security, and urged people to report any unusual or suspicious behaviour to police. He confirmed that Canada's threat level remains at medium, where it has been since October 2014.

"Canada is fundamentally a safe and peaceful nation. We will continue our work to ensure the safety of Canadians and the protection of their rights," he said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also took to Twitter to say that the city stands in solidarity with the people of Manchester.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says in a tweet that she is "horrified" by the loss of life in the British city.

Ottawa is advising Canadians in the U.K. to avoid the affected area in Manchester.

Canadians there are also being advised to contact Global Affairs if they require emergency assistance.