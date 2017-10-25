Migration has always been linked to the development of Western societies, but stories of people seeking to leave one country for another have been especially relevant in the past few years.

These stories include dangerous crossings by sea from Africa and the Middle East into Europe, unexpected Canadian arrivals at unguarded points along the border with the U.S., and those relating to the policies President Donald Trump's administration is trying to enact to overhaul the U.S. immigration system.

On CBC News social media pages and in our own comments sections, we've seen recurring questions surrounding stories involving refugees and immigration.

The 2016 Canadian census figures released today focused on immigration, ethnocultural diversity, housing and Indigenous people. Here are answers to some common questions in this "Coming to Canada" video series.

Immigrants vs. refugees: How are people getting into Canada?

How is Canada's immigration system different from the U.S.?

What happens when an asylum seeker gets picked up at the border?

Are border crossers breaking the law and jumping the queue?

Do refugee claimants automatically get access to our hospitals and doctors?

Can Canada's health-care system cope with immigration?

How much do refugees and immigrants get in social assistance?

Is immigration good or bad for an economy?