U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that curbs travel to the U.S. for people coming from some seven Muslim-majority countries will mean Canadians with dual citizenship with those countries will temporarily be barred from entering Canada's neighbour to the south.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said: "Beginning January 27, 2017, travellers who have nationality or dual nationality of one of these countries [Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen] will not be permitted for 90 days to enter the United States or be issued an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa."

"Those nationals or dual nationals holding valid immigrant or nonimmigrant visas will not be permitted to enter the United States during this period."​

A spokesperson for Transport Canada told CBC News via email the agency is further looking into the ban's effect on Canadians.

"We are in contact with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and other partners to get more information on the impacts," said Delphine Denis.

"We will be providing further information to Canadians as available."

U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders on Friday in Arlington, Va. Trump signed two orders calling for the 'great rebuilding' of the nation's military and the 'extreme vetting' of visa seekers from terror-plagued countries. ( Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

'We're not terrorists'

Leena Yousefi, a family and immigration lawyer in Vancouver, told CBC News she is "deeply saddened and offended" by Trump's order.

Yousefi, 34, said her family immigrated to Canada in 1996 and she's only returned to Iran once to visit family and hasn't bothered to update her Iranian passport.

She said she often travels to the U.S. and was hoping to start a new law firm there because she often works with Americans looking to immigrate to Canada.

"We're just completely shocked," she said. "We have family in the United States. We've never had a problem with American people."​

"I think all the Iranian-Canadian professionals ... need to speak up," she said. "We're not terrorists, at all."

Families separated

Mehran Shirazi, a PhD engineering student at Simon Fraser University and a permanent resident in Canada, said he doesn't know when he will be able to see his brother in New York City, who is awaiting a green card for the U.S. Both were born in Iran.

"We'd hoped to see each other but it's not going to work because he cannot come here because then he cannot come back to the U.S. and I cannot visit him," Shirazi said.

Shirazi's parents haven't seen his brother in six years and had planned to visit to New York this spring.

"Now they cannot do that. They don't know when, if at all, they can see him again," he said.

'I can't believe this is happening'

A Canadian-Iranian woman living in the U.S. who asked not to be named told CBC Toronto that she's afraid to come back to Canada, for fear she won't be able to return again to her family.

"I can't believe this is happening," she said.

She said she and her husband were planning a trip to Toronto along with their children during their February school break. Despite the fact that she holds a green card and her children are born in the U.S., the woman says, she would barred from re-entering the country after their visit to Canada.

"If we leave the country they'll all be able to come back, including my husband, but I would be denied entry," she said by phone. "Even though I went through this whole vetting process, they interviewed me, we had to show all these documents."

"If I didn't have kids I would just leave and not want to come back. But I have kids and they go to school here. And I can't just say, 'OK, we'll go' and risk it."

Canada's immigration minister born in Somalia

Canada's Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen was born in Somalia, one of the countries on Trump's ban list.

Camielle Edwards, senior special assistant for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, told CBC News, "We have no concerns about Minister Hussen's ability to travel to the United States."

Trump's order makes some exemptions for diplomats.

It also suspends entry for Syrian refugees until Trump determines that doing so is "consistent with the national interest," and freezes the country's refugee program for 120 days — though the U.S. may admit refugees on a case-by-case.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — @JustinTrudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter "Canadians will welcome" those escaping persecution, regardless of their faith, and that, "Diversity is our strength."

It was not immediately clear if Trudeau was directly responding to Trump's ban.

2011 National Household Survey

According to the 2011 National Household Survey from Statistics Canada, the latest survey available, there were over 35,000 Canadians in 2011 who shared citizenship with the countries banned.

1,655 with Somalia.

5,590 with Iraq.

21,610 with Iran.

1,505 with Sudan.

210 with Yemen.

4,080 with Syria.

535 with Libya.

The survey also showed there were 74,550 people in Canada from those countries who do not have citizenship in Canada:

5,115 from Somalia.

19,030 from Iraq.

36,950 from Iran.

4,005 from Sudan.

830 from Yemen.

5,375 from Syria.

3,245 from Libya.

The survey was compiled before Canada's commitment to resettle tens of thousands of Syrian refugees in 2015.