Rivers swollen with spring runoff and choked with ice are causing floods in several parts of Canada, as a long winter in some areas gives way to warmer spring temperatures.

Alberta

Flooding has plagued areas of central and northern Alberta in recent days. More than 200 people have fled their homes in homes in the northern Alberta hamlet of Fort Vermilion, as the ice-choked Peace River prompted an expanded mandatory evacuation order for residents living in flood zones.

Watch as giant chunks of ice churn their way down the Peace River.

Ice jamming the Peace River is causing floods in northern Alberta 0:42

A local state of emergency has been declared for the area, about 800 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in McKenzie County.

Elsewhere in the province, a critical alert due to high water levels and flooding remained in effect for Woodlands County, about 150 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

New Brunswick

The situation is similar along the St. John River in New Brunswick. As rain continued to drench Fredericton, water levels could rival the major 2008 flood, according to Wayne Tallon, director of Fredericton's Emergency Measures Organization.

A kayaker makes his way past a highway ramp as the St. John River water levels rise faster than normal around Fredericton Saturday. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

He said river levels had been stable at about eight metres, but rainfall on Monday threatened to push the river to 8.3 metres.

Tallon said he thinks the quick change in weather as well as heavy rains contributed to the rapid flooding.

"We really never had a spring," he said. "We went from winter to summer in 48 hours."

NEW: Inside the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBFlood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBFlood</a> Zone ~ exclusive video obtained by CBC News shows rescuers helping families to safety. <a href="https://t.co/6uKhj4jSzH">pic.twitter.com/6uKhj4jSzH</a> —@Brett_CBC

British Columbia

In B.C., flooding prompted the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to order the evacuation of 148 properties in the Tulameen area because of "immediate danger to life and safety."

The district declared a local state of emergency on Sunday.

Flooding near Cawston, B.C., has prompted the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to issue a local state of emergency. (RDOS/Twitter)

Warm weather is melting the unusually high snowpack across most of B.C., causing rivers and lakes to rise quickly.

Emergency officials there say potential rainfall in various regions will likely make matters worse because the ground is already saturated.

Quebec

In some areas of Quebec, rain and warm weather have led to flooding and authorities closely monitoring water levels across the province.

A car drives on a flooded road in Sainte-Marie, Que., a municipality in the Beauce region. (Daniel Coulombe/Radio-Canada)

The Public Security Ministry's website shows 24 areas where minor or medium-level flooding is occurring, mainly in the Eastern Townships, Beauce and Quebec City.

In Lévis, some residents were being asked to leave their homes Monday morning as a precaution.

The rain and snow melt have already led to flooding in some homes and forced some evacuations in the Beauce and the Gaspé.