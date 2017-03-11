You may have a tough time filing your taxes this weekend.

The Canada Revenue Agency took its online services down at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, after an issue was discovered during maintenance Thursday night, said CRA spokesperson Patrick Samson.

This means Canadians are not currently able to file their taxes electronically.

"An issue was discovered and in order to fix the issue we had to take the system offline," Samson said.

Speaking to CBC around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Samson said he does not have information on what the problem is or when online services will be available again. He said the CRA is currently working as fast as it can to resolve the issue.

Samson said he should have more information later Saturday afternoon.

"Taxpayers can still fill their tax forms, but they will have to wait before they can file," Samson said.

"We are doing everything in our power to establish services quickly."

Canadians are not currently able to access CRA's online services, which means they can't submit their taxes online. (Canada Revenue Agency)

CRA will notify people through social media when the online services are working again, he said.

Taxes for 2016 are due on or before April 30.

Statistics Canada's website is also unavailable. Samson said he is not aware of any connection between the problems.