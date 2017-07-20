The Calgary man accused of killing his father and dumping the body at an Okotoks construction site shouted and interrupted the judge overseeing his first court appearance Thursday.

Zaineddin Al Aalak appeared via CCTV in a Calgary courtroom, wearing a blue jumpsuit and without a lawyer.

He said he wanted to represent himself.

At times during the roughly 15-minute proceeding, he shouted over top of the Crown prosecutor and the judge.

Al Aalak told the judge he wanted to plead not guilty and wanted to be released from jail because he believed there was no probable cause.

The judge told him to stop interrupting and to listen.

The 21-year-old is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father.

Fight happened before death, say police

Police believe the two men were fighting at the accused's home in southeast Calgary.

It's alleged the 53-year-old father was killed in the altercation, and investigators believe his body was later dumped at the construction site, where it was discovered on Monday.

Police have not yet released the victim's name, something they say will happen once the body has been officially identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The judge put the matter over for a month in order to give Al Aalak's lawyer — if he chooses to have one — time to receive and review information gathered by the police.

Al Aalak said he wanted that information sent directly to his cell.

He's due back in court on Aug. 21.