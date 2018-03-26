The new YWCA Calgary facility for women fleeing violence or living in poverty received $8.6 million in funding from the Alberta government on Monday.

"Once construction is complete, the YW Hub will feature 100 single suites, each with a private bathroom and access to a community kitchen and living space," said the YWCA in the news release.

"The facility will provide women with wraparound services such as counselling, employment and training opportunities, as well as 90 childcare spaces."

The government funds will be put into capital costs for those 100 transitional shelter spaces.

Construction underway

Construction on the building, located in Inglewood, is already underway.

"It really helps women who are experiencing some really significant challenges — it could be gender-based violence, it could be homelessness that they're experiencing," said Lori Sigurdson, the minister of seniors and housing.

"And so for them to be able to get their feet under them and be able to find a way forward, this is really important transitional housing."

The facility is scheduled to open in the spring of 2019 and is estimated to cost $60 million.