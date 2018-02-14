A 10-year-old girl on an elementary school trip has died after she hit a pole at Castle Ski Resort in southwestern Alberta on Tuesday.

RCMP said the student from Canyon Elementary in Pincher Creek lost control and suffered serious head injuries from the collision, despite wearing a helmet.

Ski hill staff provided first aid until Pincher Creek Emergency Services arrived on scene.

"Due to poor weather conditions, the 10-year-old was transported via ground ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary," the RCMP said in a news release.

"At 9:45 p.m., Pincher Creek RCMP were advised that the 10-year-old had succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased."

Counsellors are working with the family of the girl and with students and staff from the school.

The identity of the victim is not being released.