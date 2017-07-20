A helicopter pilot made an emergency landing while doing a rescue operation from Mount Yamnuska last month after the rotor struck a rock face, says a report from Transport Canada.

The Bell 407 machine operated by Alpine Helicopters was doing a rescue from Mount Yamnuska, about 18 kilometres east of Canmore, Alta. on June 26.

"While positioning the rescue person on a [64-metre] long line, the main rotor blade contacted a rock face," reads the report from the Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System. "The pilot maintained control of the helicopter and flew to the staging area. The pilot set down the rescuer and then landed nearby."

No injuries were reported but the main rotor blades suffered "substantial damage" to the outer 30 centimetres of each blade.