There will be no X-fest this summer in Calgary.

Calgary alternative rock station X92.9, which has put on the outdoor festival since 2011, says "after a great run the time has come to reimagine and explore new ideas for future events."

The station made the announcement on its website Tuesday.

The festival has brought many big name rock acts to Calgary over the years, including Weezer, City and Colour and the Arkells.

It was cancelled in 2015 because of rainy weather.