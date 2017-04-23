Two Enmax employees working on overhead power lines were rushed to hospital early Sunday after being thrown from their bucket-lift truck in southeast Calgary.

Around 3 a.m., paramedics responded to an LRT tunnel at 42nd Avenue near First Street S.E.

According to EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux, the men were working on power lines from a vehicle adapted to drive on LRT tracks when the truck began to slide down a hill towards the entrance of the tunnel.

The vehicle was moving at a relatively low speed when it hit LRT infrastructure and the men were thrown from the buckets to the ground from a distance of around six metres, EMS said.

Both men were taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition. One worker, a man in his early 30s, suffered head and back injuries. The other man, in his early 20s, suffered head, back and arm injuries.

Police and Enmax are investigating the incident.