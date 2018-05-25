Worker killed in northeast Calgary warehouse incident

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a workplace fatality in northeast Calgary where a worker at a quartz surfacing company was crushed.

Calgary police, fire and EMS were called to the rear warehouse entrance of Caesarstone, a countertop showroom, at 3054 15th Street N.E. late Friday afternoon.

An employee was working in a back loading bay, unloading a section of quartz from a vehicle when slabs of stone fell on him, police said.

He died at the scene.