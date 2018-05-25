Skip to Main Content
Worker killed in northeast Calgary warehouse incident

A worker was killed in a workplace incident in northeast Calgary Friday afternoon, police confirm to CBC News.

Slabs of stone fell on an employee in loading bay area of Caesarstone, a countertop showroom

David Bell · CBC News ·
Calgary police, fire and EMS were called to the rear warehouse entrance of Caesarstone, a countertop showroom, at 3054 15th Street N.E., on Friday afternoon. (David Bell/CBC)

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a workplace fatality in northeast Calgary where a worker at a quartz surfacing company was crushed.

Calgary police, fire and EMS were called to the rear warehouse entrance of Caesarstone, a countertop showroom, at 3054 15th Street N.E. late Friday afternoon.

An employee was working in a back loading bay, unloading a section of quartz from a vehicle when slabs of stone fell on him, police said.

He died at the scene.

With files from CBC's Diane Yanko

