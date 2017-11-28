A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision on the Siksika reserve, southeast of Calgary, early Tuesday morning.

Police found the woman dead on Highway 901 at about 3:50 a.m., Gleichen RCMP said in a release.

"There is limited information in relation to the involved vehicle, although RCMP believe it may have been a grey Honda," police said.

The RCMP collision analyst is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision — or who sees a grey Honda in the area with significant damage — is asked to call RCMP at 403-734-3056 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Gleichen is about 95 kilometres southeast of Calgary.