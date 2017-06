A woman is in critical condition and a man is dead in what Calgary police are calling a domestic-related shooting early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a residence in Radisson Heights-Albert Park in the 1100 block of 35th Street southeast just before 2 a.m.

Inside the house, officers found a badly injured woman, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, as well as a young person who was not injured and the dead man.

Police say they are not looking for suspects in the case.