A woman was killed when her car collided with a semi-trailer in central Alberta Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 50 kilometres east of Red Deer at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 21 near the hamlet of Nevis just before 4 p.m.

The 39-year-old woman, who was driving a Volkswagen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP collision analysts are investigating the crash.