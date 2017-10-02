Winter arrived in Calgary Monday morning as a low pressure system moved over the city, bringing snow flurries and strong winds gusting from 60 to 90 km/h.

"These strong winds will combine with the falling snow to reduce visibilities in some areas," Environment Canada said in a weather alert for Calgary.

Southeastern Alberta is forecast to get more than 20 cm of snow by Monday evening. Totals in Calgary will be closer to 10 cm, the agency said.

The city says its crews are ready for the start of winter.

"The City's Snow and Ice Control (SNIC) program plan is organized months before the winter season to account for a variety of weather conditions," Roads Maintenance Manager Bill Biensch said in a release.

"Under the plan, crews sand, salt and plow roads and sidewalks based on a Council-approved priority system — the more traffic there is on a roadway, the higher the priority.

The city is reminding motorists to be ready for a slower Monday-morning commute and allow extra time to get to their destinations.

Temperatures are expected to rebound in Calgary to 15 C by Wednesday and 21 C by Thursday.