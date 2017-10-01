Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary.

"Snowfall totals for parts of southeastern Alberta are likely to exceed 20 cm by Monday evening," reads the alert. "Snowfall amounts near Calgary and Claresholm currently look closer to 10 cm."

In addition to the snow, which is expected to start as rain on Sunday, some areas will see winds of 60 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h.

"These strong winds will combine with the falling snow to reduce visibilities in some areas. The strongest winds are expected to subside on Monday afternoon," said Environment Canada.

That combination will mean a slow commute for drivers on Monday morning, so give yourself plenty of time if you have to hit the roads.