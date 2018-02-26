Calgarians should expect updates on a potential Olympic bid in the next two weeks, Mayor Naheed Nenshi says.

The mayor recently returned from South Korea, where he and other officials toured the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics as part of an observer program for cities interested in hosting the 2026 Olympic/Paralympic Winter Games.

The federal and provincial governments should announce soon what their support, if any, will be to share the cost of a bid, Nenshi told reporters outside council chambers on Monday. Each level of government is expected to contribute about $10 million, he said.

The deadline to respond to the funding request was in late January, but both governments said they would be be answering sometime this month, he said.

"So stay tuned, there should be some news on that very soon," Nenshi said.

Good case, IOC says

The city's plan for public engagement, asking whether or not Calgary should submit a bid, will be revealed within two weeks, he said.

This past weekend, the International Olympics Committee told CBC News that Calgary has a good case for hosting the 2026 Olympic Games. Officials from the IOC toured Calgary's sports facilities built for the Winter Olympics the city hosted in 1988.

Multiple U.S. competitors for the bid recently dropped out of the running.

With files from Scott Dippel.