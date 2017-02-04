At least some people are happy about the current spate of cold weather.

Calgarians can get an up close and personal look at ice carving each weekend until Feb. 20 at the first-ever Iced at Winsport.

The event was scheduled to start the last weekend of January but warm temperatures turned those plans into a puddle. With the mercury again hovering down around the –16 C mark — not including the wind chill — and forecast to stay there until the middle of next week, the event kicked off Saturday.

Along with ice games and an ice maze, sculptures will be created each weekend by Lee Ross, who has 30 years experience creating Frozen Memories.

Ross spent 160 hours constructing the carvings for people to not only look at, but enjoy a hands-on experience.

"You actually can sit in them, you can touch them, you can chip away a little ice yourselves, so it makes you understand what ice is," said Ross.

That approach is a hit with Robyn Carr, who took in Saturday's activities with her husband and 14-month-old son.

"To be able to come in and sit on them and maul them and there's kids playing games with them, it's pretty neat," she said.

It's the first time Winsport has hosted an ice carving festival.

Visitors play a game of pool on a table carved from ice during Iced at Winsport on Saturday. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Mike Tanner is the director of venues.

"It's just kind of a trial just to see if we get families to come out and enjoy it," he said.

A Charity Chipping contest will also be held each weekend where 20 Winsport gift cards valued between $5 and $100 will be encased in a block of ice. A $15 donation will earn 10 minutes to try and chip one out. Money raised will be used to help underprivileged and new Canadians get on skates for the first time.

The festival runs each weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday. Ice carving demonstrations are on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with new sculptures being featured each week.