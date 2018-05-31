Skip to Main Content
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $9.6M sold in Alberta

Notifications

Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $9.6M sold in Alberta

A ticket worth $9,684,326.10 for Lotto 6/49's draw on Wednesday was sold somewhere in Alberta, but not in Edmonton or Calgary.

Numbers for May 30 jackpot were 9, 14, 17, 21, 38 and 39

CBC News ·
This is not the winning ticket, but someone in Alberta may have it. (CBC)

A ticket worth $9,684,326.10 for Lotto 6/49's draw on Wednesday was sold somewhere in Alberta, but not in Edmonton or Calgary.

The winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 21, 38 and 39.

"The winner or winners of the jackpot have one year from the draw date to claim the prize," said the Western Canada Lottery Corporation in a statement. 

"The lucky players can call 1-800-665-3313 for information on how to begin the prize claim process."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us