Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $9.6M sold in Alberta

A ticket worth $9,684,326.10 for Lotto 6/49's draw on Wednesday was sold somewhere in Alberta, but not in Edmonton or Calgary.

The winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 21, 38 and 39.

"The winner or winners of the jackpot have one year from the draw date to claim the prize," said the Western Canada Lottery Corporation in a statement.

"The lucky players can call 1-800-665-3313 for information on how to begin the prize claim process."