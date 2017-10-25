Hold on to your hats, Alberta.

Environment Canada issued strong wind warnings for much of the province on Wednesday, warning of gusts of 100 km/hr or more.

The strongest gales will likely come from the north, as an intense low pressure system is expected to form near Grande Prairie before moving southeast into Saskatchewan. Strong westerly winds are also blowing in.

The warnings — which include Calgary and Edmonton — extend from Athabasca in the north, to Lethbridge in the south, and as far east as Lloydminster.

The agency warns that winds could cause damage to roof shingles and windows and cautions drivers may need to adjust to changing road conditions.

The warnings come one week after a violent windstorm that downed power lines, whipped up wildfires and blew vehicles right off the road in southern Alberta.

Environment Canada says the weather is expected to improve by late afternoon.

Meanwhile in northern Alberta, the agency is warning of heavy snowfalls.

Fort McMurray is expected to receive between 15 and 25 centimetres by late afternoon.​