Calgary is being walloped by wind gusts that have downed power lines and sent debris flying, as the weather system howls across large swaths of the province.

Winds gusting as high as 130 kilometres per hour could hit parts of southern and central Alberta on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency said a strong low pressure system was moving through Alberta and into Saskatchewan, with the strongest gusts hitting the foothills before slowing somewhat as the wind moved across the prairies.

Power was out in several neighbourhoods, affecting 4,231 people as of 4 p.m. MT, and there were reports of downed power lines along 85th Street and Old Banff Coach Road in the city's northwest.

Calgary police issued a warning to watch for falling trees and debris and said officers were being kept busy dealing with wind-related calls.

Areas of downtown were closed as debris fell from a tower and crashed to the ground below.

Social media posts showed some of the damage and traffic problems across the city.

STAY AWAY from 9th Ave. it's a traffic nightmare due to falling glass from the wind - closed at 2nd street pic.twitter.com/bPQAM7H0j2 — @CBCMeg

Gusts of 100 km/h are expected across southern Alberta, including Calgary.

Central regions around Edmonton will see gusts up to 100 km/h as the system heads east toward Lloydminster, accompanied by thunderstorms.

The winds are expected to diminish overnight, according to Environment Canada.

A warning issued by the agency said the winds could damage buildings and could send loose objects flying. It also cautions drivers to be cautious.