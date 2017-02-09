Alberta RCMP are investigating shots fired — at a wind farm.

The shooting took place at a TransAlta site just south of Fort Macleod around 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Employees found several bullet holes in one of the transformers on the wind farm.

"It appears the shots were fired from a distance, possibly the nearby roadway," according to an RCMP news release.

"Damage to the transformer is extensive and due to the shutdown of several wind turbines caused by the damage, the financial loss is expected to be significant."

RCMP are asking for anyone who witnessed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 810 and Township 74 around 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 to contact them at 403-553-7200, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.