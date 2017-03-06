Calgary Wildrose On Campus has fired its communications director and cancelled a film screening planned for Wednesday at the University of Calgary following public uproar over an email promoting the event.

The email, sent out Monday and widely disparaged on social media, read in part: "feminism is cancer."

So, this is a.) disparaging to women and b.) a slap in the face for cancer survivors. Way to go @TeamWildrose #ableg pic.twitter.com/K5mxE9RHnI — @jesspowless

"You and I both know that feminism is cancer. To create a dialogue on campus, we have decided to take action," it said above an advertisement for a screening of the 2016 documentary, The Red Pill, originally planned for Wednesday.

The group said it was no longer co-hosting the event and took to social media Monday to apologize.

"We are very sorry for the comments that were made in an email sent out earlier today," read a message posted to the group's Facebook page and Twitter account.

"The comments made do not reflect the opinions of the executive or the club, and thus, our director of communications has been fired."

According to the website IMDB, The Red Pill "chronicles filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement."