A former member of a Wildrose party campus group at the University of Calgary — speaking after a controversial email from the group that said "feminism is cancer" — says the organization started to take an "anti-female" tone prior to her departure.

Anika Burmeister was speaking to CBC News after public condemnation of an email from the Wildrose On Campus (WROC) group describing feminism as "cancer" to help promote a controversial movie to be screened on International Women's Day.

"There were definitely seeds of a sort of anti-female behaviour that began to showcase in the fall of this previous year, which ultimately led to my resignation from Wildrose On Campus," said Burmeister, the former communications director for WROC.

The organization is not officially connected to the Wildrose Party, which released a letter Tuesday asking the campus group to stop using the Wildrose name and logo until it complies with the party's bylaw for Wildrose-recognized associations.

'Feminism is cancer'

Anika Burmeister's replacement was fired on Monday after sending out an email invite to the screening of an anti-feminist documentary called The Red Pill, which sympathizes with the controversial men's rights movement.

"You and I both know that feminism is cancer," the email said. "To create a dialogue on campus, we have decided to take action."

Burmeister said the email is disappointing but not surprising.

"There was definitely a form of coded language that made an environment, that made it uncomfortable for females to participate in the political sphere," she said.

Group's VP found email 'repulsive'

The group's vice-president, Keean Bexte, denies Burmeister's claims and says he found the email "repulsive."

"We have many women and members of the LGBT community on our membership and executive, and comments like this certainly don't help anything," he said.

Bexte also said his group is scaling back its presence in advance of an anticipated merger between the PC and Wildrose parties.

"It's time for the Wildrose Party and our club to start dialling back our operations and winding up," he said.

"We left our communication director in charge of this and I guess this goes to show you need to do everything yourself if you want it done right."

The movie itself is still being shown by another on-campus group called Canadian Advocates for Freedom and Liberty.

Wildrose Party asks campus group to stop using name

On Tuesday afternoon, the executive committee of the Wildrose Party emailed the campus group.

"The Wildrose on Campus at the University of Calgary is not a Wildrose Recognized Association, which comes with various benefits, including use of the party's name, logo and branding," said the email from executive director Jeremy Nixon.

"In order to become a recognized association, your association must be compliant with the attached bylaw and demonstrate that you are aligned with the principles and values of the Wildrose Party. Until officially recognized, and effective immediately, your association must stop using the Wildrose Party's name and logo(s)."