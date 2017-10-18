Numerous wildfires burning in parts of southern Alberta prompted several evacuation orders from communities that were in the path of the flames on Tuesday.

Extremely high winds fanned the flames from the Foothills in the west to the Saskatchewan border in the east.

Here is the latest information on the fires and the evacuations:

Airdrie

The Sharp Hill neighbourhood southeast of Airdrie was placed under a sudden evacuation order Tuesday afternoon as a grass fire whipped up by strong winds raced toward homes.

Rocky View County said one home was destroyed by the fire and another was damaged.

Sharp Hill residents were allowed to return home late Tuesday night, but those who live in the Stagecoach Trail area are asked to meet with the Rocky View Fire Department at Stagecoach Trail and Township 264.

Residents will be allowed in one by one with fire escort to assess their residences.

Coleman

In the Crowsnest Pass area, the Wildfire between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman is still out of control, and Highway 3 west of Coleman remains closed to all traffic.

Willow Drive, McLaren Ridge, Carbondale Trailer Court, and MacGillivary Flats are evacuated, and no one should be in these areas," the Alberta Emergency Management Agency said.

Everyone else in Coleman should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

A reception centre is open at the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek, located at 1200 Ken Thorton Blvd.

Gleichen/Strathmore

Fires that were threatening communities in Wheatland County, east of Calgary, have been brought under control, officials say.

Residents living in and around Gleichen and Carseland were evacuated as the wildfires closed in.

A local state of emergency was declared and an reception centres were established in Strathmore and Standard.

​A second fire, ignited by a train that caught fire near the Agrium Plant, was burning near Highway 910 and Range Road 264.

​Hilda

In Cypress County, residents of the village of Hilda, which is about 375 kilometres southeast of Calgary, were advised to evacuate to Medicine Hat as wildfires threatened the village.

Lethbridge

A grassfire that prompted officials in Lethbridge to warn residents of Scenic Heights to be ready to leave on short notice has been put out.

The fire was burning in the coulees on the west of the city.

Fire's out. Scenic Drive S. is reopened. Residents can return home to Scenic Heights and English Oaks. Fire crews will monitor flare ups — @LethbridgeCity

MD of Willow Creek/Moon River Estates

The wildfire that was threatening the hamlet of Moon River Estates in the MD Willow Creek, just west of Lethbridge, is now under control.

The municipal district enacted a mandatory evacuation for the hamlet on Tuesday night, asking residents to go to the reception center at the Fort Macleod Community Centre.

Crews are still puting out hotspots and there is no power in the hamlet, the Alberta Emergency Management Agency said.

Acadia Valley

East of Calgary, near the Saskatchewan border, the municipal district of Acadia declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening, telling residents of the hamlet of Acadia Valley to leave immediately "if it is safe to do so."

That evacuation order has now been lifted and residents are permitted to return home.

Highway 41, south of Acadia Valley, remains closed and a local state of emergency remains in effect.

Empress

About 35 kilometres south of Acadia Valley, a fire was also threatening the village of Empress at the Alberta-Saskatchewan border. An order to evacuate the area was lifted around 9:30 p.m. MT.

In Saskatchewan, the town of Leader was among the communities being evacuated from the southwestern area of the province due to a fire burning near the provincial border. The town of more than 800 residents declared a local state of emergency.

Evacuations were also ordered in Burstall and Liebenthal, Sask., and in the southern rural municipality of Deerforks.