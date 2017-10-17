Eight wildfires burning across a swath of southern Alberta have forced evacuations from multiple communities on Tuesday.

High winds helped fan the flames from the foothills in the west to the Saskatchewan border in the east.

Here is a rundown of evacuations and information at this time. Watch here for updates.

Acadia Valley

East of Calgary, near the Saskatchewan border, the municipal district of Acadia has declared a state of emergency in the district, telling residents of the hamlet of Acadia Valley to leave immediately "if it is safe to do so."

Airdrie

The Sharp Hill neighbourhood in Airdrie was placed under a sudden evacuation order Tuesday afternoon as a grass fire whipped up by strong winds raced toward homes.

Rocky View County said all residents have been safely evacuated to Genesis Place and that one home has been destroyed by the fire.

The fire is now under control.

Coleman

Residents on the western edge of Coleman in southwestern Alberta are being told to evacuate as a fast-moving wildfire, whipped up by strong winds, burns out of control.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency said the fire is burning in the area between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman, but it's moving quickly.

A reception centre is open at the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek, located at 1200 Ken Thorton Blvd.

Empress

A "serious fire" is threatening the Village of Empress, east of Calgary and north of Medicine Hat. Residents in the village and surrounding areas are asked to evacuate immediately.

A reception centre has been set up in the Bindloss Community Hall.

Gleichen/Strathmore

Residents living in and around Gleichen and Carseland in southeast Alberta are being evacuated as wildfires close in.

An Alberta Emergency Alert warns those living in areas surrounding Carseland and Gleichen to go to reception centres in Strathmore — at the Strathmore Civic Centre — or in Standard — at the Standard Community Hall.

​A second fire, started by a train that caught fire near the Agrium Plant, was burning near Highway 910 and Range Road 264.

​Hilda

Residents of the village of Hilda, which is about 50 kilometres northeast of Medicine Hat, Alta., have been advised to prepare to evacuate.

Lethbridge

Lethbridge police are warning residents of Scenic Heights that a mandatory evacuation may be required and people may be forced to leave on short notice.

That's due to a fire burning in the coulees on the west of the city.

MD of Willow Creek/Moon River Estates

In the MD Willow Creek, just west of Lethbridge, the municipal district has enacted a mandatory evacuation for the hamlet of Moon River Estates. Residents are asked to head to Lethbridge.