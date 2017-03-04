It's not easy to get close enough to get great shots of wild horses.

But Alberta photographer Rick Price has the knack.

rick price horses

(Rick Price Photography)

Price got these shots over the last few weeks at his secret spot about 100 kilometres southwest of Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

close up horse snowy

(Rick Price Photography)

It takes patience, though. "Sometimes after a few hours they will come over as close as 30 to 40 feet," Price told CBC News.

horses rick price

(Rick Price Photography)

And some don't seem to have a care in the world.

horse lying in field

(Rick Price Photography)

Every few hours the horses get worked up and start to fight, Price says.

horses rick price

(Rick Price Photography)

"It's very much like the entrance door to any self-respecting cowboy bar on an average Saturday night."

horses play big mane

(Rick Price Photography)

And then they kiss and make up. 

horse kiss

(Rick Price Photography)

horse chewing mane

(Rick Price Photography)

"Many herds of wildies just never get used to people and they run away," Price said.

horses rick price

(Rick Price Photography)

"These horses … are habituated to people, but always keep their distance and an eye on me. But they stick around."

horse looks back

(Rick Price Photography)