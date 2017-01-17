Calgary police are asking the public for information about a man found in the northeast community of Whitehorn with serious stab wounds last week and a truck that was later set on fire.

The victim, a man in his mid-30s, had been beaten and stabbed before he was pushed from a truck onto a sidewalk in the 100 block of Whitlock Close N.E. shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police don't know if the stabbing occurred in the same area or somewhere else, before the man was dumped on the sidewalk.

They're also not sure how many other people were in the vehicle at the time, described by witnesses as a silver or grey Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Similar truck found burned

Police said a truck matching that same description was set on fire about 9 p.m. that same night, in a lane behind the 5500 block of Memorial Drive N.E.

The burned vehicle turned out to have been stolen from Airdrie and had a stolen licence plate from Medicine Hat affixed to it.

Investigators aren't certain the stabbing and the truck fire are connected, or even if it was the same vehicle involved in both cases, but hope the public can help them figure that out.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.