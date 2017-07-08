Calgary firefighters worked to bring a northeast house fire under control in intense heat Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Whitlock Place N.E. just before 4 p.m., spokesperson Carol Henke said.

"When fire crews arrived they came across a fully-involved house fire which prompted them to start a defensive attack."

Calgary fire says 2 people in the home heard a smoke alarm and got out safely. (Mike Symington/CBC)

That means they fought it from the outside as the risk of going inside was too great, she said.

Two people in the home at the time heard the smoke alarm and were able to get out relatively unharmed. They were treated by EMS but not taken to hospital.

Most of Alberta was under an Environment Canada heat warning Friday afternoon. (Environment Canada)

Henke says there is minor heat damage to nearby homes and five adjacent homes were evacuated of dozens of residents.

Much of the province was under a heat warning on Friday, with temperatures in Calgary hitting 33 C in the afternoon but Henke says crews are equipped to work under any conditions.