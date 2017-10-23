An Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair, like the one pictured above, was stolen earlier this month from the garage of a northeast Calgary home. (Calgary Police Service)

Calgary police are asking anyone who deals with or is looking for second-hand wheelchairs to be on the lookout.

It comes after a black Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair, worth almost $10,000, was stolen from a 84-year-old woman who fell victim to a break and enter sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18.

The wheelchair — which has the serial number 09GE000007 — was taken from the garage of her northeast home in the 1500 block of Mardale Way after an unknown culprit pried open the main door.

Police are looking for any information that could help describe or locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.