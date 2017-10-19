A large grassfire burning in Vulcan County on Thursday has been contained.

The fire was threatening the village of Arrowwood, as well as Gleichen and the hamlet of Cluny.

Alberta's emergency alert system issued a notice around 3 p.m. warning residents to prepare for possible evacuation.

An hour later, however, Vulcan County said fire crews believed they had the blaze under control.

Firefighters remain on standby in Gleichen as a precaution.

The RCMP had been evacuating homes south of the Bow River as a precaution.

Gleichen is about 100 kilometres east-southeast of Calgary.