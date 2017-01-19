Wondering what to do this weekend? CBC The Homestretch's Tracy Fuller has some ideas to keep busy.

High Performance Rodeo continues

High Performance Rodeo remains at the top of my list this week.

Jonny Donahoe's Every Brilliant Thing is a one-man show about depression that is getting rave reviews. Cathy Jones' one-woman show Stranger to Hard Work opened Wednesday night.

But my No. 1 suggestion this weekend is Calgary's own Decidedly Jazz Dancework's production of Juliet and Romeo. If you're open to modern dance, this interpretation of a classic story is sexy, powerful, even acrobatic at times. There's a serious spoken-word element to this show as well. Think Shakespeare for the 21st century.

And you can check out the complete High Performance Rodeo schedule right here.

Classical strings

This Sunday, musicians with Bell'arte Strings are taking over St. Stephen's Anglican Church – on behalf of the Instrumental Music Society of Calgary – to play Mendelssohn's string quartets. Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance are just $15 at the door.

More information at instrumentalsociety.ca

Free and kid friendly

All through January, the Cave and Basin National Historic Site in Banff is hosting its annual Winter Carnival at the Cave. There are daily old time movies and music, an ice palace and slide, bonfires, curling activities and stories – plus a photo exhibit – in partnership with the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies. On Saturday, the historic site is also hosting a chocolate festival, recreating recipes that date back to the mid-1700s.

And there's more to do in Banff. On Friday, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., local celebrities and hockey players will be out on the ice rink downtown for a game of shinny. It's billed as a fun, family-friendly event, with fire pits and old-time winter carnival music.

For more information see Parks Canada's website.

Something to make us laugh

Muslim-Canadian actor and comedian Ali Hassan is halfway through his cross-Canada tour of his new stand-up comedy show, Muslim, Interrupted. He is stopping in Calgary for two shows. The show is at 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. this Friday night in the Engineered Air Theatre at Arts Commons.

Tickets are online at www.artscommons.ca

​Craft beer and bands

A Calgary event called Big Winter Classic runs all weekend at various downtown venues.

The event will showcase 60 bands in four days, Jan. 19 to 22, on five stages. Meanwhile beer from craft breweries will be on tap, including the seven establishments currently pouring in Calgary. So many performers are passing through that it's worth taking a look at the full lineup and information about tickets on bigwinterclassic.com

With files from The Homestretch