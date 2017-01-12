If the cold has zapped your motivation, you're not alone but there is good news on the way. In addition to warmer weather forecast this weekend, CBC The Homestretch's Tracy Fuller has some ideas to keep busy.

High Performance Rodeo

I think it's fair to say the High Performance Rodeo is going to be at the top of my list all month. There are so many different shows hitting so many different notes, it's inevitable that we're going to be talking about it all month long.

In addition to 6 Guitars and Brotherhood: The Hip Hopera which both continue this weekend, there are also a few limited-run shows to catch while you can. Trace is a collaborative show using the audience's childhood memories. As I Lay Dying is a darkly comic repurposing of William Faulkner's classic tale and Countries Shaped Like Stars is a storytelling love concert. But my pick for the weekend is the Cris Derksen Trio.

Creates an orchestra with just her cello

Cris is an Alberta North Tall Cree cellist who combines her culture with her conservatory training. Her trio includes a drummer and a hoop dancer, and when you see her perform, it's like seeing your favourite rock group these days.

She's got dozens of foot pedals, which she uses to loop, amplify, distort and sample her cello and she uses other audio clips to create an orchestra with just her cello alone.

The Cris Derksen Trio performs at the Royal Canadian Legion No. 1 Saturday at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35 at the door.

And you can check out the complete High Performance Rodeo schedule right here.

Hello Destroyer - Scene 1 from Type One on Vimeo.

It's awards season, so many people are rushing out to see all the nominated films. In the midst of all that excitement, it can be easy to overlook the award-worthy movies produced by Canada's own film industry.

That's where the Canada Top Ten Film Festival comes in. It was established by the Toronto International Film Festival in 2001, and it celebrates contemporary Canadian cinema, promoting Canadian achievements in film.

Director on hand for screening

Calgary's Globe Cinema will be screening the entire top ten list, starting with Hello Destroyer on Friday. It's a dark story about a young hockey fighter whose life is forever changed after a particularly brutal hit. Director Kevan Funk will be in Calgary for the Friday screening.

Also this weekend, look forward to Angry Inuk and It's Only the End of the World directed by Xavier Dolan, which is the Canadian foreign film entry to the Oscars this year.

The complete list of Canada's Top Ten Film Festival can be found here.

Feeling the blues?

The Calgary Blues Music Association is sending Ron Burke and his band Alittle Voodo along with Jay Coda Walker to represent southern Alberta at the 33rd Annual International Blues Challenge, in Memphis Tenn., next month. They're hosting a fundraiser Sunday to get the boys down there. It's going to be a heck of a show.

The fundraiser is at the Ramada Calgary Downtown Sunday afternoon. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the music starts at 5 p.m. Advance tickets cost $20.

More details can be found here.

How about something for the literary set?

In anticipation of the forthcoming Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood's bestseller The Handmaid's Tale, Wordfest and the Calgary Public Library are teaming up for a free book club discussion Friday at the Memorial Park Library. Shelley Youngblut, Wordfest general director, will host the event.

It's free, with a cash bar and a great book at its core, but they only have room for about 100 people.

You can find more details here.

What about a song?

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting its first pop concert of 2017 with Soul Unlimited: Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles with Ellis Hall at the helm. The former lead singer of Tower of Power and main singer for the California Raisins is going to be doing all his favourite soul hits from Stevie Wonder, to Marvin Gaye, to Earth Wind and Fire.

That runs this Friday and Saturday at the Jack Singer Concert Hall

