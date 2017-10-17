What happened in the Calgary election? Our political panel weighs in

Air Date: Oct 17, 2017 7:15 PM MT

What happened in the Calgary election? Our political panel weighs in6:12

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud

11°C

Thursday

Sunny

15°C

Friday

Cloudy

10°C

Saturday

Sunny

9°C

Sunday

Sunny

15°C

More Weather

Don't Miss