WestJet says it's experiencing a "significant" IT outage that's impacting everything from reservations to check-ins.

"We anticipate potential flight delays and encourage guests to check the status of their flights prior to leaving for the airport," spokesperson Lauren Stewart said in an emailed statement.

The Calgary-based company said the outage is affecting a number of systems including check-in, reservations and its phone lines.

There are no reports of delayed flights out of Calgary at this time.

WestJet said it would be providing updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.