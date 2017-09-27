WestJet today unveiled the name of its ultra-low-cost carrier — Swoop.

It's set to begin operating in Canada in early 2018

"The name Swoop denotes exactly what we plan to do," Bob Cummings, WestJet's executive vice-president of strategy, said in a news release.

"It's a powerful verb that demonstrates we plan to swoop in to the Canadian market with a new business model that will provide lower fares and greater opportunity for more Canadians to travel."

The Calgary-based airline says Swoop, headquartered in Calgary, will operate a fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft and provide Canadians with a "no-frills, lower-fare travel option."

"As we looked around for the home for Swoop's operations, Calgary quickly rose to the top of the list," Cummings said in the release.

"The city offers Swoop the opportunity to save costs through shared services with WestJet's corporate head office, the availability of existing infrastructure, and talented, experienced WestJetters to draw from. We are confident that these qualities will support our ultra-low-cost operations and our guests well into the future."