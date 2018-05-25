WestJet agrees to 'settlement process' with pilots union

Anxious air travellers can now rest easy with the threat of a WestJet strike seemingly at an end.

On Friday evening, WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association agreed to a settlement process through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

"The parties have agreed to mediation, and if required, final and binding arbitration," the parties said in a joint release.

"WestJet guests can now book and travel with confidence."

Earlier this month, WestJet's pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of walking off the job. They were legally eligible to go on strike as of May 19, but the pilots committed not to disrupt travel plans for passengers over the Victoria Day long weekend as a goodwill gesture.

WestJet has been negotiating with the pilots union over a new working contract for months. The sticking point for the union was the Calgary-based airlines' latest venture — the ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop.

The airline initially planned to staff the discount carrier with non-company pilots in order to keep costs low. Swoop pilots would be hired from overseas and paid less than WestJet's staff pilots.

The union's position is that only WestJet pilots should fly the airline's fleet, including those of its subsidiaries.