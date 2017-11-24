WestJet is launching a regional air service that will connect Calgary to five small cities in B.C. and Alberta with year-round, daily flights, the airline announced Friday.

WestJet Link will use aircraft from Pacific Coastal Airlines — painted in WestJet colours — through a capacity purchase agreement to connect Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat, Cranbrook and Prince George with the Calgary International Airport.

Pacific Coastal is a private airline based out of the Vancouver International Airport's south terminal. It flies to 50 destinations around B.C.

"This new partnership between WestJet and Pacific Coastal will allow smaller communities within Alberta and British Columbia to take advantage of YYC's extensive route network," said Bob Sartor, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, in a release.

Return flights will run once per day from Calgary to Lloydminster and Prince George, and three times per day to Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Cranbrook.

Pacific Coastal will operate the flights, using the company's 34-seat Saab 340B planes.

The new routes will go into effect in March 2018.

Introductory one-way fares range from $98 to $142, and can be booked up until Dec. 4.