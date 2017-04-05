WestJet is outsourcing its in-flight food services, a role that has been filled by the airline's own catering team until now .

The Calgary-based company says its new 65 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft planes — set to arrive later this year — have ovens, which will change the way the airline provides its onboard food service.

"Eliminating WestJet's in-house catering is a very difficult decision, and our priority is to make sure our affected WestJetters are well cared for in the process," said WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart by email.

Employees with the in-house service will be allowed either to stay on with the company in another role, or take a severance package and apply for a job with a third-party food service.

Gate Gourmet, which operates in more than 100 airports around the world, is one of the planned third-party service providers, WestJet says.