The Calgary man given "buddy passes" by a WestJet employee so he could visit his dying sister says he was touched by the unexpected gift.

Andrew Bechamp resides in Calgary but his sister who is dying from cancer lives in Ottawa. Bechamp couldn't afford a plane ticket to visit his sister so his friend Kellie Martin contacted WestJet to see if the airline would offer a discount.

But an employee named Susan Smith went the extra mile and gave Bechamp two of her own discounted tickets, called buddy passes, so he could see his sister one last time.

"It was very touching," Bechamp said of Smith's act of kindness. "I went down in March for (my sister's) birthday. To see her now, how much weight she lost, I don't know how to describe it, to tell the truth."

WestJet gives their employees buddy passes, which they can give to family and friends. A buddy pass isn't a free flight but it does significantly reduce the cost of flying.

"I wish they could take me instead of her"

Bechamp flew to Ottawa last week. He is now back in Calgary and said he is very thankful for the chance to see his sister in hospital, who has returned home for her final days.

Bechamp suffered a heart attack earlier this year and said 2017 has been difficult for the family.

"I wish they could take me instead of her, we had a terrible year so far," Bechamp said.

The oldest of five siblings, Bechamp said his dying sister is his next of kin, and Susan's unexpected act of kindness has meant so much to him that he would like to say thank you in person.

Bechamp said he has contacted Smith but does not know where she lives.

"I sent her an e-mail saying if she ever comes to Calgary, call me, we'll take her out for supper," Bechamp said.

"I would say thank you very much for letting me see my sister before she died. I will meet her one day."